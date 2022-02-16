Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.98 Million

Analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will announce $280.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.50 million to $281.45 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $275.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 775,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,587,000 after buying an additional 49,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after buying an additional 1,183,148 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 341,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 73,925 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Uniti Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNIT stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,277. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 0.99. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

