Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAY. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,540. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.38 and a beta of 1.37. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,348 shares of company stock worth $924,518. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after buying an additional 39,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

