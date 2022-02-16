Zacks: Brokerages Expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). ChemoCentryx reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ChemoCentryx stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.21.
ChemoCentryx Company Profile
ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.
