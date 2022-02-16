Zacks: Brokerages Expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). ChemoCentryx reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.21.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

