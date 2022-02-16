Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of MDNA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDNA. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,300 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 359.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 109,550 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 731.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

