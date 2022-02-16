Zacks: Brokerages Expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $497.55 Million

Brokerages expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to post $497.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $505.50 million and the lowest is $493.59 million. NICE reported sales of $438.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NICE.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NICE from $364.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $264.00 on Wednesday. NICE has a twelve month low of $211.25 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.59, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.55 and a 200 day moving average of $281.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in NICE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,221,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,460,000 after acquiring an additional 106,751 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,230,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,682,000 after buying an additional 138,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,944,000 after buying an additional 405,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,689,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,977,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,595,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,949,000 after buying an additional 173,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

