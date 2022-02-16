Zacks: Brokerages Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.34 Million

Brokerages expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to announce $54.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.58 million and the highest is $56.10 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $49.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $223.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.89 million to $228.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $236.92 million, with estimates ranging from $227.63 million to $246.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $203,933.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $38.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

