Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $196.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report $196.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.80 million. Unifi reported sales of $178.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $800.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800.20 million to $800.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $856.25 million, with estimates ranging from $855.00 million to $857.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE UFI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.42. 59,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.18. Unifi has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $359.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.74.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $145,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,500 shares of company stock worth $557,420 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi during the first quarter valued at $1,262,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Unifi by 447.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Unifi by 188.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 99,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Unifi by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,766,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unifi by 32.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

