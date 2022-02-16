Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Hold

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $500.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Monolithic Power reported fourth-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $2.12 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.4%. The company benefits from solid demand across the automotive, industrial, computing and storage and communications markets. It is on track to expand capacity in 2022 well beyond $2 billion, which will ramp up new product revenues. It is likely to gain from the rapid deployment of 5G on the back by a robust portfolio of legacy routers, wireless applications and 5G networking infrastructure-related products. The growing adoption of point of sales systems, security applications and smart meters is a key catalyst. However, the pandemic-triggered macroeconomic weakness and stiff competition in the analog market remain key concerns. The lack of geographic diversity of end customers is another headwind.”

MPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

MPWR stock traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $473.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,998. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.20. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,529,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,551 shares of company stock worth $23,452,796. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

