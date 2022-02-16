Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Hold

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

SHBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

SHBI stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $398.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.24.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.