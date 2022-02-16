Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) to Hold

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

NYSE:VRTV opened at $102.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.12. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.23.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,500 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 889.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

