Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

NUAN opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.14. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -614.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.14). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $27,113,776.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,366,315 shares of company stock valued at $75,222,268 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 79,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,751,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,587,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

