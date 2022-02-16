Zacks Investment Research Lowers Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

REYN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of REYN opened at $28.99 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,835,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 9,868.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 39,768 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 59.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 403.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

