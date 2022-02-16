Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to “Strong-Buy”

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Alcoa stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.31. The company had a trading volume of 234,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,883,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $75.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,783 shares of company stock worth $18,090,292 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

