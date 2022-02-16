Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.20.

DRTT opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $148.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.68. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRTT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Planning raised its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

