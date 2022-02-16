Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) to “Hold”

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

IRNT stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,604,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,961. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14. IronNet has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IronNet will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Rogers acquired 13,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,539.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Keane acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRNT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IronNet by 13,407.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

IronNet Company Profile

