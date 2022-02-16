Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $434.20

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $434.20 and last traded at $435.50, with a volume of 5638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $441.74.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $538.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,787 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,661,000 after acquiring an additional 53,557 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,402,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,342,000 after acquiring an additional 39,547 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after acquiring an additional 591,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

