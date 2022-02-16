Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $464.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zebra’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1%, while revenues beat the same by 1.4%. The company stands to benefit from a solid demand environment, coupled with investments in growth initiatives, in the quarters ahead. The growing popularity of the company’s Enterprise Asset Intelligence solutions is likely to be beneficial. For 2022, it expects net sales to grow 3-7% year over year. Strong cash flow allows it to invest in organic growth, execute acquisitions and repurchase shares. However, in the past three months, its shares have underperformed the industry. The stock is overvalued compared with the industry. Rising costs and expenses pose a major concern for the company. Supply chain challenges are likely to persist in the near term. Risks related to international exposure might affect its performance.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZBRA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.29.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $434.94 on Monday. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $423.54 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $538.70 and a 200-day moving average of $554.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,787. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

