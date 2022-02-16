Zero Hits 1-Day Volume of $22,597.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $943,696.00 and $22,597.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0852 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.67 or 0.00276982 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00076672 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00092625 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004214 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,074,216 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

