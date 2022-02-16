Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $107.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $98.48 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.