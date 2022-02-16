Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS.
NASDAQ ZD opened at $107.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $98.48 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.05.
In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ziff Davis Company Profile
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
