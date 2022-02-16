Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,084. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $98.48 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.53 and a 200-day moving average of $110.80.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris bought 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

