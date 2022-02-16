Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ZD traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,084. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $98.48 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.53 and a 200-day moving average of $110.80.
In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris bought 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
