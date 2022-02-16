Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In related news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $395,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,908 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,710 over the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Zillow Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,772,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ Z traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $64.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,185,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,905. Zillow Group has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $200.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.50.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.