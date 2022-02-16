ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) is Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lonestar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 61,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.52. 17,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,558. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $75.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

