Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Sells $2,206,010.55 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ZION stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $73.91. 1,230,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $935,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.