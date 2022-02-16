Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Trading Down 0.7%

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77.

About Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY)

Zoned Properties, Inc is real estate development company, which engages in the operation, lease, and management of commercial properties. It offers development strategies and advisory services. The company was founded on August 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

