Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,235 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $306,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.80.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $976,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $2,319,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $25,286,050. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZM stock opened at $146.90 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.70 and a 1 year high of $451.77. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.66.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.