Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Trading Down 6.8%

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $136.75 and last traded at $136.96. Approximately 182,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,799,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.90.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.80.

The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.66.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $976,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $25,286,050. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 390,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,798,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $4,090,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,486,000 after purchasing an additional 51,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

