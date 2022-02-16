ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $226-228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.64 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$0.730 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.78. 6,620,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934,290. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 979.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average of $62.65. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.35.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 516,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $39,625,540.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,101,410.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,520,433 shares of company stock worth $614,426,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 539,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after acquiring an additional 419,095 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after buying an additional 103,315 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

