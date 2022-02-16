Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 19.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 778,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $22,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zymeworks by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 43.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZYME shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

NYSE ZYME opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $42.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $354.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

