-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.01. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $8.78.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $114,684.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $117,944.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the second quarter worth about $964,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dyadic International during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Dyadic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Dyadic International by 363.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 61,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Dyadic International during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

