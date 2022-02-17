-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Offerpad’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.08). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Offerpad.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPAD. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 10.00.

Shares of OPAD opened at 4.32 on Monday. Offerpad has a one year low of 2.96 and a one year high of 20.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of 5.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Offerpad by 880.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Offerpad during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Offerpad during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000.

Offerpad Company Profile

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

