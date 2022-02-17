-$0.12 EPS Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Resonant reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Resonant.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RESN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN opened at $4.40 on Monday. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $289.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $49,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $75,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,820 shares of company stock valued at $163,058. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RESN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resonant in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Resonant by 2,871.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. 21.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

