-$0.15 EPS Expected for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.18. 1,484,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,859. The company has a market capitalization of $246.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.52. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 14,627 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 1,252,210 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

