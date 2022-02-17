-$0.18 EPS Expected for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.16). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monopar Therapeutics.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNPR. HC Wainwright began coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNPR opened at $2.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.