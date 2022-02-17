$0.44 EPS Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Stericycle posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stericycle.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.
Stericycle Company Profile
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
