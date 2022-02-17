-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) will report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fisker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.51). Fisker reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 820%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fisker will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSR shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $9,951,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fisker by 29.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Fisker by 51.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Fisker by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fisker by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fisker by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. 11,376,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,925,529. Fisker has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

