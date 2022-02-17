$0.50 EPS Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. LivaNova reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LivaNova.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,784 shares of company stock worth $394,556. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,501,000 after purchasing an additional 265,238 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in LivaNova by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,415,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,042,000 after buying an additional 230,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LivaNova by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,406,000 after buying an additional 34,304 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,002,000 after buying an additional 91,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in LivaNova by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,647,000 after buying an additional 609,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $75.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average is $82.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.95.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

