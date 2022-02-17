$0.58 EPS Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.54. Gildan Activewear reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gildan Activewear.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 380,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 105,051 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,945,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,497,000 after buying an additional 72,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after buying an additional 44,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIL traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.