-$0.60 EPS Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will report ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Clovis Oncology posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clovis Oncology.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 111.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,604,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,896. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $227.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

