-$0.61 EPS Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.13). Wayfair posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 149.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to $6.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wayfair.

W has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.39.

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $258.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,589,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,315. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Wayfair by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W traded down $11.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.54. 1,898,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,367. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.05 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.16. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $355.96.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

