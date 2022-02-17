$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.73. Kroger posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

KR stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,415,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322,694. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kroger has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $50.15.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Kroger by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after buying an additional 10,727,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after buying an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $131,061,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $76,540,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

