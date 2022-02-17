-$0.72 EPS Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.56). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $196,667.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 397,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after buying an additional 56,799 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 30,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

