-$1.13 EPS Expected for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.29) and the highest is ($1.01). DarioHealth reported earnings per share of ($1.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year earnings of ($4.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.88) to ($4.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($3.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. The company had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

DRIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Aegis dropped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DarioHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in DarioHealth by 706.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DarioHealth by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in DarioHealth by 150,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRIO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.82. 143,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,283. The firm has a market cap of $146.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $30.42.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

