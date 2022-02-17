$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to report sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. PerkinElmer reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,417,000 after acquiring an additional 583,525 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,474,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,630,283,000 after buying an additional 492,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $181.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.42 and a 200-day moving average of $181.50. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $203.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

