$1.35 EPS Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.30. Aflac posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL stock opened at $64.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43. Aflac has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $66.97.

Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

