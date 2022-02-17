$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $6.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tapestry.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,584 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 771.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $76,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 13,214.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,329 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 427.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $1,272,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.
TPR stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.19. 36,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,913. Tapestry has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.65.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
