$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $6.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,584 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 771.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $76,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 13,214.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,329 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 427.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $1,272,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.19. 36,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,913. Tapestry has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.