$1.46 EPS Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.65. Foot Locker reported earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Foot Locker by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,554 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after buying an additional 86,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FL opened at $44.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.56. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

