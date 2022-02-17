$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. National Fuel Gas reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $61.09 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $44.84 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $2,583,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,072 shares of company stock worth $6,454,042. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after buying an additional 677,426 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after buying an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

