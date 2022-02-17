$1.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94. PVH reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 621.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $9.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $101.30. The company had a trading volume of 859,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,736. PVH has a 12-month low of $89.33 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PVH by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PVH by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in PVH by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

