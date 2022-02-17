10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Issues Earnings Results

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

10x Genomics stock traded down $14.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.95. The stock had a trading volume of 301,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,550. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $81.54 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.63.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total value of $52,081.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,236 shares of company stock worth $26,164,306. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

