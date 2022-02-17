10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $150.00. The stock had previously closed at $94.98, but opened at $73.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $80.14, with a volume of 47,331 shares changing hands.

TXG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total value of $52,081.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,236 shares of company stock worth $26,164,306. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,273,000 after purchasing an additional 805,501 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,269 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,516,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.63.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

